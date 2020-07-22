Menu
2020 Infiniti QX50

5,185 KM

Details Description Features

$49,989

+ tax & licensing
$49,989

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

Sensory Infiniti Company Car

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

  • Listing ID: 5386217
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5M3XLF100292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 5,185 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Complimentary oil change with purchase
Service records if available
Carfax report
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release
Power Steering
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

