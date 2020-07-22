2020 Infiniti QX50

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Remote Trunk Release Power Options Power Steering Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

