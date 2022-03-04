Menu
2020 Infiniti QX50

20,511 KM

$49,992

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
Sensory Local lease return

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

20,511KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8525840
  • Stock #: F4GR8K
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5M30LF113875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dynamic Sunstone Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4GR8K
  • Mileage 20,511 KM

Vehicle Description

We are taking in this amazing local lease return which was new from our Infiniti store. With balance of factory warranty too.
What makes this compact luxury SUV really jump out is the exterior deep red with the black trim and wheels.
Call for details.
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
Class II Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Engine: 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Shift by wire w/straight shift pattern on console, manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers
5.846 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,296 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 20" x 8.5J Dark Tinted Alloy
Tires: 255/45R20 All-Season Run-Flat Performance
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Ultrasuede Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide, recline, lift, thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Full Ultrasuede Simulated Suede Headliner
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
forward emergency braking
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear bench seats
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

