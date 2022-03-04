2020 Infiniti QX50

$49,992 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 5 1 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8525840

8525840 Stock #: F4GR8K

F4GR8K VIN: 3PCAJ5M30LF113875

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dynamic Sunstone Red Metallic

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4GR8K

Mileage 20,511 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60 L Fuel Tank Class II Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Engine: 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-Cylinder Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Shift by wire w/straight shift pattern on console, manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers 5.846 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,296 kgs Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 20" x 8.5J Dark Tinted Alloy Tires: 255/45R20 All-Season Run-Flat Performance Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger Navigation System HEAD-UP DISPLAY Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Passenger Seat Ultrasuede Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide, recline, lift, thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory Full Ultrasuede Simulated Suede Headliner Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera forward emergency braking Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Cruise Control-Steering Assist Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Turbocharged Engine Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

