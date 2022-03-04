2020 Infiniti QX50

Listing ID: 8525840 Stock #: F4GR8K VIN: 3PCAJ5M30LF113875
Exterior Colour
Dynamic Sunstone Red Metallic
Interior Colour
Graphite
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Stock #
F4GR8K
Mileage
20,511 KM
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class II Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Engine: 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Shift by wire w/straight shift pattern on console, manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome surround
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 20" x 8.5J Dark Tinted Alloy
Tires: 255/45R20 All-Season Run-Flat Performance
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Ultrasuede Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide, recline, lift, thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Full Ultrasuede Simulated Suede Headliner
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Safety
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
forward emergency braking
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Media / Nav / Comm
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Additional Features
Mirror integrated turn signals
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.