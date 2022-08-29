$47,992+ tax & licensing
204-261-3390
2020 Infiniti QX50
Sensory Proactice PKG | AWD | Heated/Cooling seats | ProPILOT
Location
Birchwood Infiniti
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
$47,992
- Listing ID: 9153559
- Stock #: F4DXAH
- VIN: 3PCAJ5M33LF115250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 6,920 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
