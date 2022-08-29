2020 Infiniti QX50

Sale $47,992 + taxes & licensing 6 , 9 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9153559

9153559 Stock #: F4DXAH

F4DXAH VIN: 3PCAJ5M33LF115250

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 6,920 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-Cylinder Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Shift by wire w/straight shift pattern on console, manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers 5.846 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,296 kgs Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners forward emergency braking Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Passenger Seat Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth HD Radio 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Parking Aid Sensor Dual Shift Mode Transmission Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 7 Spd Automatic Transmission Premium Synthetic Interior 3D building graphics Radio: Bose Performance Series Audio -inc: INFINITI InTouch dual display system w/upper 8" and lower 7" WXGA LCD touch screens navigation w/lane guidance premium traffic MapCare voice recognition for navigation functions includin

