$48,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-837-8372
2020 Infiniti QX50
Sensory AWD 2.0L VC-Turbo ** Bose Sound 16 Speaker
Location
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
204-837-8372
$48,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9287236
- Stock #: 6163
- VIN: 3PCAJ5M36LF114142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6163
- Mileage 22,824 KM
Vehicle Description
What a Beautiful Black Obsidian All Wheel Drive SUV. This gem has it all, including Infiniti InTouch Navigation with 3D building Graphics and Around-View monitor with moving object detection. Low lease and finance payments available to fit any budget. -2.0L VC-Turbo™ 4-cylinder engine (268-hp @ 5,600 rpm, 280 lb-ft @ 1,600-4,800 rpm) - Continuously Variable Transmission with manual shift mode - INFINITI Intelligent All-Wheel Drive -Power sliding/tilting panoramic moonroof and power sliding sunshade - Roof rails - LED front fog lights -Remote Engine Start -Navigation with 3D building graphics -Front Sonar System -Around-View monitor with moving object detection - 20-inch silver-painted, machine-finished aluminum-alloy wheels with 255/45R20 run-flat, all-season tires -Unique cube design I-LED headlights (LED high/low beam -Leather-appointed, perforated seating - Bose® Performance Series metallic speaker grilles on tweeters - Heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel -Bose® Performance Series 16-speaker Premium Audio System, including subwoofer - Adaptive Front Lighting System - Power tilting and telescoping steering column - Dual-occupant memory system for driver’s seat, steering wheel and outside mirrors - Outside mirrors with reverse tilt-down feature - Distance Control Assist -Intelligent Cruise Control - Blind Spot Intervention® - Lane Departure Prevention This is a must see Infiniti QX50. Check out the options and equipment on this SUV. This is not your entry level QX50. Plus, this beauty gets amazing fuel economy. How about that! Power, beauty and fuel economy!! West Perimeter Auto Centre is a used car dealer in Winnipeg, which is an A+ Rated Member of the Better Business Bureau. We need YOUR used cars & trucks. WE WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE!! This vehicle comes with our complete 150 point inspection, Manitoba Safety, and Free CarFax report. Advertised price is ALL INCLUSIVE- NO HIDDEN EXTRAS, plus applicable taxes. We ALWAYS welcome trade in's. CALL TODAY for your no obligation test drive. Bank Financing & leasing available. Apply on line today for free credit application. West Perimeter Auto Centre 3811 Portage Avenue Winnipeg, Manitoba. Visit us today in person or visit us online at www.westperimeter.com!! Dealer Permit #9699
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From West Perimeter Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.