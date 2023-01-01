Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Infiniti QX50

55,658 KM

Details Description Features

$39,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

Contact Seller
2020 Infiniti QX50

2020 Infiniti QX50

ESSENTIAL AWD | Nav | 360 Camera | Heated seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Infiniti QX50

ESSENTIAL AWD | Nav | 360 Camera | Heated seats

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

  1. 9802756
  2. 9802756
Contact Seller

$39,991

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
55,658KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9802756
  • Stock #: F4YKPV
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5M34LF102927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Shadow Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,658 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- AWD
- Power Moonroof
- Apple CarPlay
- Navigation
- Heated Front Seats
- Remote Start
- Power Liftgate
- 10-Way Power Driver Seat
- Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control

Safety Features

- 360 Camera
- Automatic Collision Notification and Emergency Call
- Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection
- Predictive Forward Collision Warning
- High Beam Assist headlights
- Lane Departure Warning
- Blind Spot Warning
- Rear Automatic Braking
- RearView Monitor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
60 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Engine: 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Shift by wire w/straight shift pattern on console, manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers
5.846 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,296 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Silver Painted Alloy
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season Run-Flat Performance
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide, recline, lift, thigh support) w/2-way power driver seat lumbar support
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
forward emergency braking
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Automatic Collision Notification & Emergency Call Emergency Sos
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Parking Aid Sensor
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Premium Synthetic Interior
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Navi Dual Display System -inc: lane guidance
3D building graphics
5 year complimentary access to premium traffic and MapCare
SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link w/3 month complimentary trial access to real-time traffic information
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Infiniti

2020 Infiniti QX50 E...
 55,658 KM
$39,991 + tax & lic
2020 Infiniti QX60 E...
 27,680 KM
$42,991 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti QX50 A...
 158,982 KM
$19,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Infiniti

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3390

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory