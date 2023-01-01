2020 Infiniti QX50

$39,991 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 5 , 6 5 8 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Graphite Shadow Metallic

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 55,658 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode 60 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Engine: 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-Cylinder Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Shift by wire w/straight shift pattern on console, manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers 5.846 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,296 kgs Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Silver Painted Alloy Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season Run-Flat Performance Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Immobilizer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer remote start Navigation System Rear View Camera HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide, recline, lift, thigh support) w/2-way power driver seat lumbar support Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Hill Descent Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera forward emergency braking Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Automatic Collision Notification & Emergency Call Emergency Sos Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Convenience Rain sensor wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Parking Aid Sensor Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Driver Side Adjustable Seat Premium Synthetic Interior Radio: INFINITI InTouch Navi Dual Display System -inc: lane guidance 3D building graphics 5 year complimentary access to premium traffic and MapCare SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link w/3 month complimentary trial access to real-time traffic information Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2) 7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming

