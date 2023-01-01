$39,991+ tax & licensing
2020 Infiniti QX50
ESSENTIAL AWD | Nav | 360 Camera | Heated seats
- Listing ID: 9802756
- Stock #: F4YKPV
- VIN: 3PCAJ5M34LF102927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Shadow Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 55,658 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features
- AWD
- Power Moonroof
- Apple CarPlay
- Navigation
- Heated Front Seats
- Remote Start
- Power Liftgate
- 10-Way Power Driver Seat
- Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control
Safety Features
- 360 Camera
- Automatic Collision Notification and Emergency Call
- Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection
- Predictive Forward Collision Warning
- High Beam Assist headlights
- Lane Departure Warning
- Blind Spot Warning
- Rear Automatic Braking
- RearView Monitor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
