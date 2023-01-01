Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Infiniti QX60

23,663 KM

Details Description Features

$43,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

Contact Seller
2020 Infiniti QX60

2020 Infiniti QX60

Limited Edition AWD | Nav | 360 Camera | Sunroof | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Infiniti QX60

Limited Edition AWD | Nav | 360 Camera | Sunroof | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 10206372
  3. 10206372
  4. 10206372
  5. 10206372
  6. 10206372
  7. 10206372
  8. 10206372
  9. 10206372
  10. 10206372
  11. 10206372
  12. 10206372
  13. 10206372
  14. 10206372
  15. 10206372
  16. 10206372
  17. 10206372
  18. 10206372
  19. 10206372
  20. 10206372
  21. 10206372
  22. 10206372
  23. 10206372
  24. 10206372
  25. 10206372
  26. 10206372
  27. 10206372
Contact Seller
Sale

$43,991

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
23,663KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10206372
  • Stock #: F55AED
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM6LC548041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hermosa Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Wheat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,663 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
63-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L V6 Direct Injection
74 L Fuel Tank
5.250 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,715 kgs
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode and INFINITI drive mode selector w/standard, sport, snow or eco modes
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Roof Rack
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 235/65R18 T-Rated All-Season
Wheels: 18" Triple 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Driver's Seat Manual Lumbar Support
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Console Ducts
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat and 6-way power front-passenger's seat
Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance

Safety

First Aid Kit
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Forward Emergency Braking and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
INFINITI Voice Recognition -inc: audio, Bluetooth, vehicle information including music search by voice and one-shot voice destination entry
Bose 13-Speaker Premium Audio System

Additional Features

SPORT
odometer
speed-sensitive volume control
radio data system (RDS)
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Infiniti InTouch
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology
Hands-free text messaging assistant
Leatherette Seating
Radio: AM/FM/CD w/6-Speaker Audio System -inc: INFINITI controller
MP3 playback capability
INFINITI voice recognition for audio
auxiliary audio/video input jacks in front centre console
6 charge only USB ports
2 USB ports for iPod and compatible devices
8-inch WVGA colour touch-screen vehicle information display
Bluetooth and vehicle information including music search by voice and SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-months complimentary trial
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode and INFINITI drive mode selector w/standard
snow or eco modes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Infiniti

2020 Infiniti QX60 L...
 23,663 KM
$43,991 + tax & lic
2022 Infiniti QX60 S...
 14,796 KM
$65,991 + tax & lic
2020 Infiniti QX60 L...
 25,132 KM
$43,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Infiniti

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3390

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory