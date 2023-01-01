2020 Infiniti QX60

$39,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 0 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10626669

10626669 Stock #: F5A143

F5A143 VIN: 5N1DL0MM7LC504081

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Imperial Black Metallic

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 53,060 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 63-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 3.5L V6 Direct Injection 74 L Fuel Tank 5.250 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,715 kgs Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode and INFINITI drive mode selector w/standard, sport, snow or eco modes Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: 235/65R18 T-Rated All-Season Wheels: 18" Triple 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Tachometer Immobilizer Trip Computer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Cargo Area Concealed Storage Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 4 12V DC Power Outlets 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Passenger Seat Driver's Seat Manual Lumbar Support HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Console Ducts Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat and 6-way power front-passenger's seat Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Analog Appearance Powertrain engine coolant temp Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Around View Monitor Back-Up Camera Forward Emergency Braking and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth hands-free phone system 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna INFINITI Voice Recognition -inc: audio, Bluetooth, vehicle information including music search by voice and one-shot voice destination entry Bose 13-Speaker Premium Audio System Additional Features SPORT odometer speed-sensitive volume control radio data system (RDS) ABS and Driveline Traction Control 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Curtain 1st Infiniti InTouch Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Gauges -inc: Speedometer 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Manual Recline Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Trip Odometer and Trip Computer streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology Hands-free text messaging assistant Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Radio: AM/FM/CD w/6-Speaker Audio System -inc: INFINITI controller MP3 playback capability INFINITI voice recognition for audio auxiliary audio/video input jacks in front centre console 6 charge only USB ports 2 USB ports for iPod and compatible devices 8-inch WVGA colour touch-screen vehicle information display Bluetooth and vehicle information including music search by voice and SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-months complimentary trial Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode and INFINITI drive mode selector w/standard snow or eco modes

