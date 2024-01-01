2020 Infiniti QX60

Menu
Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

  1. Video Thumb
Used
57,395KM
VIN 5N1DL0MMXLC500526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,395 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Nav | DVD | Heated/Cooling seats | 360 Camera
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat and 6-way power front-passenger's seat

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

SPORT
odometer
speed-sensitive volume control
radio data system (RDS)
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Infiniti InTouch
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology
Hands-free text messaging assistant
Leatherette Seating
Radio: AM/FM/CD w/6-Speaker Audio System -inc: INFINITI controller
MP3 playback capability
INFINITI voice recognition for audio
auxiliary audio/video input jacks in front centre console
6 charge only USB ports
2 USB ports for iPod and compatible devices
8-inch WVGA colour touch-screen vehicle information display
Bluetooth and vehicle information including music search by voice and SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-months complimentary trial
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode and INFINITI drive mode selector w/standard
snow or eco modes

