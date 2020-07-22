Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Infiniti QX60

18,960 KM

Details Description Features

$42,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

Contact Seller
2020 Infiniti QX60

2020 Infiniti QX60

Essential Package AWD, 7 Passenger,Remote Starter

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Infiniti QX60

Essential Package AWD, 7 Passenger,Remote Starter

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

  1. 5470508
  2. 5470508
  3. 5470508
  4. 5470508
  5. 5470508
  6. 5470508
  7. 5470508
  8. 5470508
  9. 5470508
  10. 5470508
  11. 5470508
  12. 5470508
  13. 5470508
  14. 5470508
  15. 5470508
  16. 5470508
  17. 5470508
  18. 5470508
  19. 5470508
  20. 5470508
  21. 5470508
  22. 5470508
  23. 5470508
  24. 5470508
  25. 5470508
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$42,991

+ taxes & licensing

18,960KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5470508
  • Stock #: F37EMW
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM7LC510169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Shadow Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F37EMW
  • Mileage 18,960 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Infiniti

2019 Infiniti QX80 L...
 5,959 KM
$68,991 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX80 P...
 5,049 KM
$68,991 + tax & lic
2020 Infiniti QX50 S...
 5,185 KM
$49,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3390

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory