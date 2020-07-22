2020 Infiniti QX60

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Trailer Hitch tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING

Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission

