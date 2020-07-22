Menu
2020 Infiniti QX60

11,770 KM

$53,900

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

ProACTIVE Theatre

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

11,770KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5481498
  • Stock #: F38KRE
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM7LC519471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Java
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F38KRE
  • Mileage 11,770 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

