Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Infiniti QX60

14,000 KM

Details Description Features

$47,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Contact Seller
2020 Infiniti QX60

2020 Infiniti QX60

PURE, LOCAL ONE OWNER, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Infiniti QX60

PURE, LOCAL ONE OWNER, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

Contact Seller

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

14,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8011785
  • Stock #: 273410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Imperial Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Description

* Local One Owner. * All Wheel Drive. * Push to Start. * Keyless Entry. * Power Sunroof. * Backup Camera. * Blind Spot Monitor. * Front Assist. * Heated Front Seats. * Leather Seats. * Power Front Seats. * Memory Driver Seat. * 3rd Row Seat. * 3 Zone Climate Control * Multi-function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel. * Premium Bose Sound System. * Bluetooth. * CD Player. * AM / FM / Satellite Radio. * USB Input. * Auxiliary Input. * Heated Mirrors. * Power Liftgate. * LED Signature Headlights * LED Signature Tail Lights. * Front Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
IMPERIAL BLACK METALLIC
GRAPHITE LEATHERETTE SEATING

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St James Volkswagen

2015 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 95,417 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Audi A5 Technik
 75,952 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic typ...
 49,307 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

Call Dealer

204-788-XXXX

(click to show)

204-788-1100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory