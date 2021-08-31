2020 Infiniti QX60

+ taxes & licensing
204-788-1100
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
204-788-1100
+ taxes & licensing
* Local One Owner. * All Wheel Drive. * Push to Start. * Keyless Entry. * Power Sunroof. * Backup Camera. * Blind Spot Monitor. * Front Assist. * Heated Front Seats. * Leather Seats. * Power Front Seats. * Memory Driver Seat. * 3rd Row Seat. * 3 Zone Climate Control * Multi-function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel. * Premium Bose Sound System. * Bluetooth. * CD Player. * AM / FM / Satellite Radio. * USB Input. * Auxiliary Input. * Heated Mirrors. * Power Liftgate. * LED Signature Headlights * LED Signature Tail Lights. * Front Fog Lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1