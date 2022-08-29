2020 Infiniti QX60

Sale $48,991 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 3 5 4 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: 5N1DL0MM3LC528894

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl

Interior Colour Wheat

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4U18R

Mileage 15,354 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 63-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Engine: 3.5L V6 Direct Injection 74 L Fuel Tank 5.250 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,715 kgs Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode and INFINITI drive mode selector w/standard, sport, snow or eco modes Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Interior Security System Air Conditioning Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Passenger Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Console Ducts Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Emergency Braking and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates speed-sensitive volume control radio data system (RDS) ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Driver Side Adjustable Seat Premium Synthetic Interior Radio: AM/FM/CD w/6-Speaker Audio System -inc: INFINITI controller MP3 playback capability auxiliary audio/video input jacks in front centre cons

