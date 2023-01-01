Menu
2020 Infiniti QX60

59,541 KM

$41,991

+ tax & licensing
$41,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2020 Infiniti QX60

2020 Infiniti QX60

Essential AWD | Heated seats | Navigation | Sunroof

2020 Infiniti QX60

Essential AWD | Heated seats | Navigation | Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

Sale

$41,991

+ taxes & licensing

59,541KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9543622
  • Stock #: F4W57H
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM0LC534197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hermosa Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Java
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,541 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free!
One owner!
All Certified Pre-owned Infiniti Vehicles will receive:
- 2 Years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan
- 72 Month/160,000 KMS Power Train warranty
- Preferred Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
Below is the list of added value to the CPO programs included:
Infiniti CPO
2 Years/32,000 No Charge Oil Change Plan
Tire Warranty
Roadside Assistance
6 Year/160,000 Base Powertrain Extended Warranty
Preferred Interest Rates
169-Point Inspection Process
Sirius XM 3-Month Satellite Radio Trial
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
10 Day/1,500km Vehicle Exchange Policy
Grad Rebates Available

Key Features

- AWD
- Second & third row moonroof
- Climate-controlled front seats
- Heated second-row seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Bose® Centerpoint® 15-speaker sound system
- Advanced Climate Control System
- Motion-Activated Liftgate
- Remote Start
- Memory Settings

Safety Features

- 360 Camera
- Intelligent Cruise Control
- Backup Collision Intervention
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Departure Prevention
- Blind Spot Intervention


Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
63-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Engine: 3.5L V6 Direct Injection
74 L Fuel Tank
5.250 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,715 kgs
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode and INFINITI drive mode selector w/standard, sport, snow or eco modes
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Emergency Braking and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Console Ducts
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Power Locks
Sunroof
Rear Air Conditioning
Leather Wrap Wheel
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Anti-Starter
speed-sensitive volume control
radio data system (RDS)
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: AM/FM/CD w/6-Speaker Audio System -inc: INFINITI controller
MP3 playback capability
auxiliary audio/video input jacks in front centre cons

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

