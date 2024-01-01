Menu
4WD | Leather | DVD | Heated/Cooling seats | Lane Assist Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2020 Infiniti QX80

86,675 KM

Details Description Features

$42,992

+ tax & licensing
ProACTIVE Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Used
86,675KM
VIN JN8AZ2NE2L9254372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne Quartz Metallic
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,675 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
98.4 L Fuel Tank
1 Skid Plate
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBD
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Axle Ratio: 2.937
Engine: 5.6L V8 w/VVEL DIG
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: adaptive shift control (ASC), manual shift mode w/downshift rev-matching, snow and tow modes and hill start assist
82-Amp/Hr 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
664.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Running Boards
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Splash Guards
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Front Windshield Trim
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

First Aid Kit
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
forward emergency braking
Around View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
8-Way Driver Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

Power Options

8-Way Power Passenger's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

A/V remote
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Regular Amplifier
2 Headphones
Android Auto
2 LCD Row Monitors In The Rear
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Multi-Source Rear Controls

Additional Features

speed-sensitive volume control
radio data system (RDS)
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
weather
movie listings
Hands-free text messaging assistant
Radio: AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player -inc: Bluetooth hands-free phone system
INFINITI controller w/dual HD colour touch-screen display
8" upper
7" lower
INFINITI InTouch navigation w/8" VGA LCD colour touch-screen display
lane guidance
and Sports scores
MP3 playback capability
INFINITI voice recognition for audio
navigation and vehicle information systems
SiriusXM satellite radio w/90 day complimentary trial access
Bose Centerpoint 2 signal processing
USB connection ports (2-1st row
snow and tow modes and hill start assist
Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat
stock prices
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: Adaptive Shift Control (ASC)
Bose Performance Series audio w/17 speakers
1-2nd row) for iPod interface and other compatible devices
USB 2.4A charging ports (2-2nd row)
streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology and HD radio technology
2-way power lumbar support and dual occupant memory system for driver's seat
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert
manual shift mode w/downshift rev-matching
Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Seating -inc: quilting
3-D building graphics
SiriusXM Traffic w/real-time traffic information w/90 day complimentary trial access
SiriusXM Travel Link w/4 year complimentary trial access to fuel prices

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

