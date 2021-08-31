2020 Infiniti QX80

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
98.4 L Fuel Tank
1 Skid Plate
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBD
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Axle Ratio: 2.937
Engine: 5.6L V8 w/VVEL DIG
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: adaptive shift control (ASC), manual shift mode w/downshift rev-matching, snow and tow modes and hill start assist
82-Amp/Hr 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
1464# Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Splash Guards
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Front Windshield Trim
Tires: 275/60R20 H-Rated AS Performance
Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Aluminum-Alloy
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
remote start
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
8-Way Driver Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
forward emergency braking
Around View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Rear Seat Audio Controls
A/V remote
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HD Radio
Regular Amplifier
2 Headphones
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
2 LCD Row Monitors In The Rear
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Multi-Source Rear Controls
Radio: AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player -inc: Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, INFINITI controller w/dual HD colour touch-screen display, 8" upper, 7" lower, INFINITI InTouch navigation w/8" VGA LCD colour touch-scree...
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Entertainment Package
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
Radio: AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player -inc: Bluetooth hands-free phone system
INFINITI controller w/dual HD colour touch-screen display