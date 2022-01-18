Menu
2020 Infiniti QX80

35,719 KM

Details Description Features

$73,991

+ tax & licensing
$73,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2020 Infiniti QX80

2020 Infiniti QX80

LUXE 4WD, DVD Player, Apple CarPlay, Nav

2020 Infiniti QX80

LUXE 4WD, DVD Player, Apple CarPlay, Nav

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$73,991

+ taxes & licensing

35,719KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8144317
  • Stock #: F4C9KK
  • VIN: JN8AZ2NE9L9250481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hermosa Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4C9KK
  • Mileage 35,719 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- 2 years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus

Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr first defense theft armour with $5000 warranty protection
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance


We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

2020 INFINITI QX80 LUXE 7 Passenger 5.6L V8 with VVEL and DIG 7-Speed Automatic 4WD Hermosa Blue

3rd row seats: split-bench, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic Dual temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats, Emergency communication system: INFINITI Connection, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player, Speed control.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
98.4 L Fuel Tank
1 Skid Plate
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBD
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Axle Ratio: 2.937
Engine: 5.6L V8 w/VVEL DIG
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: adaptive shift control (ASC), manual shift mode w/downshift rev-matching, snow and tow modes and hill start assist
82-Amp/Hr 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
1464# Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Splash Guards
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Front Windshield Trim
Tires: 275/60R20 H-Rated AS Performance
Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Aluminum-Alloy
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Heated rear seats
Cargo Net
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
8-Way Driver Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
forward emergency braking
Around View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
A/V remote
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HD Radio
Regular Amplifier
2 Headphones
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
2 LCD Row Monitors In The Rear
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Multi-Source Rear Controls
Radio: AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player -inc: Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, INFINITI controller w/dual HD colour touch-screen display, 8" upper, 7" lower, INFINITI InTouch navigation w/8" VGA LCD colour touch-scree...
rear air conditioning
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
Rear Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player -inc: Bluetooth hands-free phone system
INFINITI controller w/dual HD colour touch-screen display
8" upper
7" lower
INFINITI InTouch navigation w/INFINITI InTouch services
INFIN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

