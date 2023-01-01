$38,991+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
2020 Jaguar F-PACE
Prestige Winter Tires!
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$38,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10463508
- Stock #: F58ED5
- VIN: SADCK2GX4LA638129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F58ED5
- Mileage 103,786 KM
Vehicle Description
Previous owner included their winter tires and guess what is coming soon....these will come in handy and they are free to the next owner!
Note: pictures are stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video while we intake this trade.
Dunlop winter tires are pre-owned and were traded in with the vehicle. They are included and free to the next owner.
Of course, it is a Jaguar but here are some highlighted features:
* In Control Apps
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Defa battery Charger and Inlet Heater
* Adaptive LED Headlamps and Signature DRL
* Surround Camera System
* Heated Windscreen/Washer Jets
* Meridian Surround Sound
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Blind Spot Assist/Lane Keep Assist
* Driver Condition Monitor
* Heated Power Front Seats
* Sliding Panoramic Roof
At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Jaguar trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Jaguar Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family!
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Convenience
Seating
Trim
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.