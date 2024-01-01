$39,993+ tax & licensing
2020 Jaguar F-PACE
R-Sport | New Tires!
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$39,993
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Ebony/Light Oyster
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F5EY9F
- Mileage 40,353 KM
Vehicle Description
This is one owner, local lease return who upgraded into a new F Pace. We added new all season tires, updated the maintenance and ready for the next owner!
Clean CARFAX. The R Sport has nice trim upgrades, and the following features are the highlights:
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Luxury Interior Package
* Heated Windscreen and Front Washer Jets
* Meridian Surround Sound System
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Blind Spot Assist/Lane Keep Assist
* Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* In Control Apps
* Heated Power Front Seats
And so much more to discuss, this is an awesome opportunity! Call for more details or a walk around video!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.
At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Jaguar trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Jaguar Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family!
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Winnipeg Jaguar
