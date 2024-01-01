Menu
2020 Jaguar F-PACE

40,353 KM

Details Description Features

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

R-Sport | New Tires!

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

R-Sport | New Tires!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$39,993

+ taxes & licensing

40,353KM
Used
VIN SADCL2FX5LA660803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Light Oyster
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5EY9F
  • Mileage 40,353 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one owner, local lease return who upgraded into a new F Pace. We added new all season tires, updated the maintenance and ready for the next owner!
Clean CARFAX. The R Sport has nice trim upgrades, and the following features are the highlights:

* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Luxury Interior Package
* Heated Windscreen and Front Washer Jets
* Meridian Surround Sound System
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Blind Spot Assist/Lane Keep Assist
* Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* In Control Apps
* Heated Power Front Seats

And so much more to discuss, this is an awesome opportunity! Call for more details or a walk around video!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.
At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Jaguar trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Jaguar Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family!

Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
82 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,460 kgs
90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (247HP)
Full-Time All-Wheel
3.73 Final Drive Axle Ratio

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Gloss Black Side Window Surround
Black Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings Include
Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
ILLUMINATED METAL TREADPLATES W/BRAND-NAME SCRIPT
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Safety

Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Additional Features

SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO & HD RADIO
HEATED WINDSCREEN W/HEATED WASHER JETS
TECHNOLOGY PACK -inc: Full TFT Interactive Driver Display, CD/DVD Player, Radio: Meridian 825W Surround Sound System, 16 speakers, subwoofer, SiriusXM satellite radio, voice control and Bluetooth telephone connectivity and streaming
LUXURY INTERIOR PACK -inc: air quality sensor, 12V power socket (row 1 (1x), row 2 (2x), trunk (1x)) and USB sockets in row 2 (2x) are deleted, Cabin Air Ionization, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Lockable Cooled Glovebox, 4-Zone Climate Control,
DRIVE PACK -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Assist, High-Speed Emergency Braking

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-XXXX

204-452-8030

2020 Jaguar F-PACE