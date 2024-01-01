$39,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Jaguar F-PACE
R-Sport | Local | Winter Tire Package
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$39,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Narvik Black
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 61,711 KM
Vehicle Description
Yes, this is a local lease return and the extra special bonus for the second owner is the free winter tire package!
Also, eligible for the Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Program! Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle. For example, the wheels are 20 Inch Gloss Black.
* In Control Apps
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Adaptive LED Headlamps and Signature DRL
* Autonomous Emergency Braking
* Touch Pro Navigation
* Heated Windscreen and Front Washer Jets
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats
* Heated Rear Seats
* Surround Camera
and so much more we want to talk about!
At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Jaguar trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Jaguar Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family!
Vehicle Features
