Menu
Account
Sign In
Yes, this is a local lease return and the extra special bonus for the second owner is the free winter tire package! Also, eligible for the Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Program! Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle. For example, the wheels are 20 Inch Gloss Black. * In Control Apps * Apple Car Play/Android Auto * Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind * Heated Steering Wheel * Adaptive LED Headlamps and Signature DRL * Autonomous Emergency Braking * Touch Pro Navigation * Heated Windscreen and Front Washer Jets * Heated and Cooled Front Seats * Heated Rear Seats * Surround Camera and so much more we want to talk about! At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: -Jaguar trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle -Jaguar Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient -Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments -A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade -And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family! Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

61,711 KM

Details Description Features

$39,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

R-Sport | Local | Winter Tire Package

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

R-Sport | Local | Winter Tire Package

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 11396677
  2. 11396677
  3. 11396677
  4. 11396677
  5. 11396677
  6. 11396677
Contact Seller

$39,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,711KM
VIN SADCL2GX5LA632028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Narvik Black
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,711 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes, this is a local lease return and the extra special bonus for the second owner is the free winter tire package!
Also, eligible for the Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Program! Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle. For example, the wheels are 20 Inch Gloss Black.

* In Control Apps
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Adaptive LED Headlamps and Signature DRL
* Autonomous Emergency Braking
* Touch Pro Navigation
* Heated Windscreen and Front Washer Jets
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats
* Heated Rear Seats
* Surround Camera
and so much more we want to talk about!
At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Jaguar trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Jaguar Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family!

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
82 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,460 kgs
90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (296HP)
3.73 Final Drive Axle Ratio

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Gloss Black Side Window Surround
Black Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
ILLUMINATED METAL TREADPLATES W/BRAND-NAME SCRIPT
Analog Appearance

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Safety

Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

Used 2021 Audi Q7 Technik S Line | No Accidents | Third Row Seating for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Audi Q7 Technik S Line | No Accidents | Third Row Seating 26,143 KM $58,151 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC300 | No Accidents | Pano Roof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC300 | No Accidents | Pano Roof 27,133 KM $46,198 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Acura RDX A-Spec | No Accidents | Hitch & Wiring for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Acura RDX A-Spec | No Accidents | Hitch & Wiring 15,014 KM $43,867 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,500

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2020 Jaguar F-PACE