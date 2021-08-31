2020 Jaguar F-PACE

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
+ taxes & licensing
The 30t Portfolio with a beautiful color combo Portofino Blue over Tan. Looks amazing. Clean Car Fax. Hard to find these.
Eligible for the awesome Jaguar Certified Program, a must ask. Low km as well. Loaded with great features and style.
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Only a Jaguar dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates. Only a Jaguar dealer can offer the optional Certified program with low financing up to 72 months and extended warranty.
Highlighted features include:
Panoramic Roof
Alloy Wheels
Leather
Keyless Entry
Heated Front Power Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Windows
Power Locks
Navigation
and so much more of course!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details. For example, the exterior is much darker blue and the wheels are not silver alloy as shown-they are a darker shade.
The vehicle in person looks much nicer, we can show actual pictures if required.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8