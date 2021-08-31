Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

8,665 KM

Details Description Features

$74,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$74,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2020 Jaguar F-PACE

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

Portfolio * Rare and Incoming *

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

Portfolio * Rare and Incoming *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 7697284
  2. 7697284
  3. 7697284
Contact Seller

$74,991

+ taxes & licensing

8,665KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7697284
  • Stock #: F47XEN
  • VIN: SADCN2GX1LA661309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Siena Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,665 KM

Vehicle Description

The 30t Portfolio with a beautiful color combo Portofino Blue over Tan. Looks amazing. Clean Car Fax. Hard to find these.
Eligible for the awesome Jaguar Certified Program, a must ask. Low km as well. Loaded with great features and style.

Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Only a Jaguar dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates. Only a Jaguar dealer can offer the optional Certified program with low financing up to 72 months and extended warranty.

Highlighted features include:

Panoramic Roof
Alloy Wheels
Leather
Keyless Entry
Heated Front Power Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Windows
Power Locks
Navigation
and so much more of course!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details. For example, the exterior is much darker blue and the wheels are not silver alloy as shown-they are a darker shade.
The vehicle in person looks much nicer, we can show actual pictures if required.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Turbocharged Engine
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
InControl Apps -inc: Allows JLR approved partner's apps from user's smartphone to be used on vehicle touchscreen
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2020 Land Rover Rang...
 18,830 KM
$74,991 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 51,531 KM
$64,991 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Evoq...
 17,373 KM
$59,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory