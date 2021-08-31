2020 Jaguar F-PACE

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
+ taxes & licensing
We are very excited to soon be offering this. The white interior, the black wheels, and the red/black interior looks awesome.
Eligible for the Jaguar Certified Pre Owned Program which features low finance rates and extended warranty and so many customers choose it.
The SUV market is crowded on the streets, so many look alike. How often do you ask yourself hey what is that? Well that does not happen with a Jaguar, you know what it is.
Highlighted features include:
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Power Front Seats
* Navigation
* Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Power Tailgate
* Rear Park Assist Camera
Clean Car Fax, our link is free to check out.
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Only a Jaguar dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates. Only a Jaguar dealer can offer the optional Certified program with low financing up to 72 months and extended warranty.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details. For example, the wheels are black not silver alloy as shown, but scroll through the pictures and see what the wheel looks like. And there is a few interior shots as well.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8