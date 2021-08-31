Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

18,948 KM

Details Description

$69,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2020 Jaguar F-PACE

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

R-Sport * Coming Soon *

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

R-Sport * Coming Soon *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 7749831
  2. 7749831
  3. 7749831
  4. 7749831
  5. 7749831
  6. 7749831
  7. 7749831
  8. 7749831
  9. 7749831
  10. 7749831
  11. 7749831
  12. 7749831
Contact Seller

$69,991

+ taxes & licensing

18,948KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7749831
  • Stock #: F47G4T
  • VIN: SADCL2FX1LA628964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yulong White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Pimento
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,948 KM

Vehicle Description

We are very excited to soon be offering this. The white interior, the black wheels, and the red/black interior looks awesome.
Eligible for the Jaguar Certified Pre Owned Program which features low finance rates and extended warranty and so many customers choose it.
The SUV market is crowded on the streets, so many look alike. How often do you ask yourself hey what is that? Well that does not happen with a Jaguar, you know what it is.

Highlighted features include:

* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Power Front Seats
* Navigation
* Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Power Tailgate
* Rear Park Assist Camera

Clean Car Fax, our link is free to check out.




Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Only a Jaguar dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates. Only a Jaguar dealer can offer the optional Certified program with low financing up to 72 months and extended warranty.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details. For example, the wheels are black not silver alloy as shown, but scroll through the pictures and see what the wheel looks like. And there is a few interior shots as well.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2020 Land Rover Evoq...
 25,797 KM
$56,991 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Evoq...
 47,742 KM
$39,991 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 33,900 KM
$89,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory