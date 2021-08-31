2020 Jaguar F-PACE

Amazing looking SUV, have to love the Ebony interior with the yellow stitching because it looks awesome! Clean Car Fax- free link
Eligible for the Certified Pre Owned program featuring the extended warranty, please ask for details on why so many people purchase this way. The 300 Sport has the special interior trim and exterior badging. Plus, some of these great features:
* Heated Front Power Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Navigation
* Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Rear Park Assist Camera
* In Control Apps
and so much more!
Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
Compass
rear window defogger
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings Include
Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
18-Way Front Sports Seats -inc: electric fore/aft (2), electric cushion height (2), electric cushion tilt (2), electric cushion extension (2), electric squab recline (2), electric bolster (2), electric lumbar adjust (4), manual headrest height (2) and ...
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Sunroof
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
