2020 Jaguar F-PACE

Listing ID: 8054146

8054146 Stock #: F4APM8

F4APM8 VIN: SADCX2GX1LA641636

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 33,600 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 82 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,460 kgs 90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (296HP) 3.73 Final Drive Axle Ratio Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Metal-Look Side Windows Trim Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Compass rear window defogger Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Voice recorder Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Memory Settings Include Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away 12-Way Driver Seat 12-Way Passenger Seat InControl PROTECT Tracker System LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance 18-Way Front Sports Seats -inc: electric fore/aft (2), electric cushion height (2), electric cushion tilt (2), electric cushion extension (2), electric squab recline (2), electric bolster (2), electric lumbar adjust (4), manual headrest height (2) and ... Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Emergency Braking Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Sunroof Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

