Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

43,060 KM

Details Description Features

$64,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2020 Jaguar F-PACE

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

R-Sport * Arriving Soon *

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

R-Sport * Arriving Soon *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 8139004
  2. 8139004
  3. 8139004
  4. 8139004
  5. 8139004
  6. 8139004
  7. 8139004
  8. 8139004
  9. 8139004
  10. 8139004
Contact Seller

$64,991

+ taxes & licensing

43,060KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8139004
  • Stock #: F4BPYH
  • VIN: SADCL2FX2LA639200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,060 KM

Vehicle Description

Adding New 20 Inch tires! Adding new front and rear brakes! Eligible for the amazing Certified Program! In Control Apps!
With new inventory shortages starting to really affect the pre owned market we are seeing our F Paces selling quickly. We are adding new all season tires and new front and rear brakes plus upgrading all required maintenance items of course.

Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Only a Jaguar dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates.

Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, please call for details. For example, the wheels are black not the silver alloy as shown.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
82 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,460 kgs
90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (247HP)
Full-Time All-Wheel
3.73 Final Drive Axle Ratio
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Gloss Black Side Window Surround
Black Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings Include
Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
InControl Apps -inc: Allows JLR approved partner's apps from user's smartphone to be used on vehicle touchscreen
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
ILLUMINATED METAL TREADPLATES W/BRAND-NAME SCRIPT
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear bench seats
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2020 Jaguar F-Type C...
 30,397 KM
$89,991 + tax & lic
2013 Land Rover LR2 ...
 102,521 KM
$17,993 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz E...
 18,618 KM
$64,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory