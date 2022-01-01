2020 Jaguar F-PACE

Listing ID: 8139004 Stock #: F4BPYH VIN: SADCL2FX2LA639200
Exterior Colour
Fuji White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Mileage
43,060 KM
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (247HP)
3.73 Final Drive Axle Ratio
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Gloss Black Side Window Surround
Black Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
InControl Apps -inc: Allows JLR approved partner's apps from user's smartphone to be used on vehicle touchscreen
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
ILLUMINATED METAL TREADPLATES W/BRAND-NAME SCRIPT
Safety
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Additional Features
Mirror integrated turn signals
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.