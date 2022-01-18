2020 Jaguar F-PACE

Security System

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control

Compass

Trip Computer

rear window defogger

Navigation System

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Remote Trunk Release

Floor mats

PERIMETER ALARM

Front Bucket Seats

Engine Immobilizer

Front air conditioning

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Rigid cargo cover

Keyless Start

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Outside temp gauge

Voice recorder

Front Cupholder

Air filtration

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Valet Function

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Systems Monitor

40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

8-Way Driver Seat

8-Way Passenger Seat

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Memory Settings Include

Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner

Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

InControl Apps -inc: Allows JLR approved partner's apps from user's smartphone to be used on vehicle touchscreen

InControl PROTECT Tracker System

LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

Aluminum Gear Shifter Material

Analog Appearance