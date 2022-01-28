2020 Jaguar F-PACE

Very exciting opportunity with a beautiful color combo of Narvik Black over the Ebony interior. Low km with a clean Car Fax of course!
Balance of factory warranty AND eligible for the awesome Jaguar Certified Pre Owned Program!
Features Include:
* Autonomous Emergency Braking
* Apple Car Play and Android Auto
* Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Driver Condition Monitor
* Heated Steering Wheel
* In Control Apps
* Heated Front AND Rear Seats
* Blind Spot Assist
* In Control Touch Pro Navigation
and so much more!
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Only a Jaguar dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, please call for details.
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings Include
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
10-Way Standard Front Seats -inc: electric fore/aft (2), electric cushion height (2), electric cushion tilt (2), electric squab recline (2), manual headrest height (2), driver seat memory adjuster w/mirror position and steering wheel (if power adjustab...
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear bench seats
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Turbocharged Engine
Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
