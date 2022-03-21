$72,991+ tax & licensing
2020 Jaguar F-PACE
S Low Low Km!
Location
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
15,687KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8660470
- Stock #: F4J8VP
- VIN: SADCM2FV1LA643461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
On this local lease return. Clean Car fax. The Rare S, and looks amazing in the Santorini Black. 3.0 Litre so performance without the V8 fuel economy
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
GVWR: 2,500 kgs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
82 L Fuel Tank
90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.0L V6 Supercharged (380HP)
3.73 Final Drive Axle Ratio
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Gloss Black Side Window Surround
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings Include
Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
InControl Apps -inc: Allows JLR approved partner's apps from user's smartphone to be used on vehicle touchscreen
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
ILLUMINATED METAL TREADPLATES W/BRAND-NAME SCRIPT
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Supercharged Engine
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear bench seats
Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Panoramic
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
