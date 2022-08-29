Menu
2020 Jaguar F-PACE

79,527 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nott Auto Corp

204-889-6688

Location

79,527KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9240736
  Stock #: 7461
  VIN: SADCK2FX7LA638580

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 7461
  Mileage 79,527 KM

Vehicle Description



All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!

Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nottautocorp.com with any questions and to schedule a test drive!


Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now!

Click here - https://www.bankpreapproved.com/full-approval-form/

Buy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.

Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 13 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.

If we dont have the right vehicle for you here, well introduce you to our highly successful and fun Custom Order Process to find the exact vehicle you want at a great price. Learn more at www.nott.ca.

Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.

Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nottautocorp.com

Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.

Dealer Permit #0318

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

