2020 Jaguar F-PACE
300 Sport * Awesome Features *
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
- Listing ID: 9285259
- Stock #: F4UVUN
- VIN: SADCX2GX3LA620481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yulong White Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 34,425 KM
Vehicle Description
Almost here and loaded with great options, eligible for Certified Program and no accidents.
Yulong White exterior and the Ebony interior with yellow stitch looks super sharp.
Previous lessee chose optional packages the next driver will love: the 22-inch wheels, the heated windscreen/front washer jets, heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, gesture tailgate, adaptive cruise control, blind spot assist, forward facing camera and so much more to discuss.
Wait, don't forget the heated steering wheel, Apple Car Play/Android Auto and In Control Touch Pro Navigation!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this
Shown with stock photos and does not represent the actual vehicle. For example, the wheels are Dark Grey with contrast insert. Please call for details.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
