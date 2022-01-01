Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jaguar F-Type

30,397 KM

Details Description Features

$89,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$89,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2020 Jaguar F-Type

2020 Jaguar F-Type

Checkered Flag P380 * Coming Soon *

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jaguar F-Type

Checkered Flag P380 * Coming Soon *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 8132899
  2. 8132899
  3. 8132899
  4. 8132899
  5. 8132899
  6. 8132899
  7. 8132899
  8. 8132899
Contact Seller

$89,991

+ taxes & licensing

30,397KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8132899
  • Stock #: F4CRVM
  • VIN: SAJDK1FV7LCK65054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carpathian Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,397 KM

Vehicle Description

Opportunity is coming. F Type Coupe Checkered Flag. With Panoramic roof. Clean Car Fax. Please call for details.
Pricing is adjusted for seasonality. Upon arrival the car will be placed in our showroom. This is a very unique opportunity. We just sold and delivered our 2020 F Type R convertible right out of the showroom so we feel very fortunate to getting this coupe in.
As noted, this is the Checkered Flag and yes it has the panoramic roof. A lot of coupes come with the hard top only.
The staff is very excited to be getting this in. Carpathian Grey Metallic exterior with the ebony interior featuring the Checkered Flag special trim.


Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Only a Jaguar dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual car. Please call us for details. The interior photo of the seats, the close up of the wheel, and the engine compartment are actual pics.
Please note that due to climatic conditions the car cannot be test driven. Which is a fancy way of saying it cannot be driven in snow.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 3.0L V6 Supercharged (380 HP)
Full-Time All-Wheel
Automatic Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Power Spoiler
TIRES: 20"
Composite/Aluminum Panels
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 20" 6 Split-Spoke Gloss Black (Style 6003)
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Smart Device Integration
Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, Rear Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access
Integrated Navigation System
Windsor Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
InControl Secure Tracker System
Leather Gear Shifter Material
InControl Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Windsor Leather/Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Windsor Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
Supercharged Engine
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Streaming Audio
Concealed Diversity Antenna
Pro Services Real-Time Traffic Display
Leather Wrap Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2020 Jaguar F-Type C...
 30,397 KM
$89,991 + tax & lic
2013 Land Rover LR2 ...
 102,521 KM
$17,993 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz E...
 18,618 KM
$64,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory