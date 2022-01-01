2020 Jaguar F-Type

+ taxes & licensing
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
Opportunity is coming. F Type Coupe Checkered Flag. With Panoramic roof. Clean Car Fax. Please call for details.
Pricing is adjusted for seasonality. Upon arrival the car will be placed in our showroom. This is a very unique opportunity. We just sold and delivered our 2020 F Type R convertible right out of the showroom so we feel very fortunate to getting this coupe in.
As noted, this is the Checkered Flag and yes it has the panoramic roof. A lot of coupes come with the hard top only.
The staff is very excited to be getting this in. Carpathian Grey Metallic exterior with the ebony interior featuring the Checkered Flag special trim.
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Only a Jaguar dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual car. Please call us for details. The interior photo of the seats, the close up of the wheel, and the engine compartment are actual pics.
Please note that due to climatic conditions the car cannot be test driven. Which is a fancy way of saying it cannot be driven in snow.
