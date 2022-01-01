2020 Jaguar F-Type

$89,991 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 3 9 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8132899

8132899 Stock #: F4CRVM

F4CRVM VIN: SAJDK1FV7LCK65054

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carpathian Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 30,397 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.31 AXLE RATIO Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Oil Cooler 70 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Engine: 3.0L V6 Supercharged (380 HP) Full-Time All-Wheel Automatic Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Rocker Panel Extensions Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Spare Tire Mobility Kit Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Power Spoiler TIRES: 20" Composite/Aluminum Panels Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 20" 6 Split-Spoke Gloss Black (Style 6003) Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fixed Front Head Restraints Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Smart Device Integration Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, Rear Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access Integrated Navigation System Windsor Leather Door Trim Insert Smart Device Remote Engine Start InControl Secure Tracker System Leather Gear Shifter Material InControl Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Digital/Analog Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Windsor Leather/Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Windsor Leather Upholstered Dashboard Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Forward Collision Mitigation Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Supercharged Engine Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer turn-by-turn navigation directions Streaming Audio Concealed Diversity Antenna Pro Services Real-Time Traffic Display Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.