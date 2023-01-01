$39,996+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
2020 Jaguar XE
R-Dynamic SE Free Winter Tire Package
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
$39,996
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9794692
- Stock #: MF4YRNT
- VIN: SAJAL4GX6LCP56331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caldera Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # MF4YRNT
- Mileage 31,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Came in off local lease with additonal winter tire package, next driver gets that for free! Eligible for Certified Warranty Program as well!
Only a Jaguar dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates.
The only one we have to offer and features include:
* In Control Apps
* Heated 12 Way Power Front Seats with Memory
* Heads Up Display
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Windscreen with Heated Power Washers
* Clearsight Rear View Mirror
* Lane Keep Assist and Park Assist
And so much more to talk about!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for a walk around video while we intake this local lease return
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
