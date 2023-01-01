Menu
2020 Jaguar XE

31,450 KM

$39,996

+ tax & licensing
$39,996

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2020 Jaguar XE

2020 Jaguar XE

R-Dynamic SE Free Winter Tire Package

2020 Jaguar XE

R-Dynamic SE Free Winter Tire Package

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$39,996

+ taxes & licensing

31,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9794692
  • Stock #: MF4YRNT
  • VIN: SAJAL4GX6LCP56331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caldera Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # MF4YRNT
  • Mileage 31,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Came in off local lease with additonal winter tire package, next driver gets that for free! Eligible for Certified Warranty Program as well!
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Only a Jaguar dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates.

The only one we have to offer and features include:

* In Control Apps
* Heated 12 Way Power Front Seats with Memory
* Heads Up Display
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Windscreen with Heated Power Washers
* Clearsight Rear View Mirror
* Lane Keep Assist and Park Assist

And so much more to talk about!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for a walk around video while we intake this local lease return
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
3.42 axle ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
63 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: P300 - 2.0L i4 Turbocharged

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Streaming Audio
125w Regular Amplifier

Safety

Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

