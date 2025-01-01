Menu
2020 Jeep Cherokee

133,254 KM

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 5.99% O.A.C | NAV | Sunroof |

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 5.99% O.A.C | NAV | Sunroof |

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,254KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX8LD626177

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,254 KM

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
At Birchwood Credit Solutions, we have the experience and resources to get you into not only a safe and reliable vehicle, but one you can afford and be happy with. Our pre-owned vehicles are tested and inspected to meet the highest standards for stress-free car ownership. And, with our exclusive Buy Here Pay Here® in-house financing available, we work with you one-on-one to get you into a vehicle that fits your personal needs and your budget.

-Options for no money down
-Flexible payment plans
-We report positive payments to both major credit bureaus
-Warranty included
-Birchwood Automotive Group Roadside Assistance included

Its the difference between credit and credit from someone whos credible. Call now to speak to a credit specialist: 1-877-676-7914
Dealer permit #5686

Steering Wheel Controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Clock

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control

2020 Jeep Cherokee