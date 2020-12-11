2020 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Tow Hooks Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat All Terrain Front Tire All Terrain Rear Tire Rear Body Side Impact Airbag 6 Cyl V6 Engine Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Diamond Cut Painted Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.