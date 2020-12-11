Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Cherokee

27,473 KM

Details Description Features

$31,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4WD | 8.4 Inch UConnect

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4WD | 8.4 Inch UConnect

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6347525
  2. 6347525
  3. 6347525
Contact Seller

$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

27,473KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6347525
  • Stock #: F3RDV8
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX2LD517326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3RDV8
  • Mileage 27,473 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic 4WD Velvet Red Pearlcoat

4X4, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8.4" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Engine Stop/Start System, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Off-Road Suspension, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power driver seat, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Remote keyless entry, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Diamond Cut Painted Aluminum.

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
All Terrain Front Tire
All Terrain Rear Tire
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Diamond Cut Painted Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2020 Hyundai KONA Es...
 14,736 KM
$23,000 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 85,231 KM
$20,000 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 29,992 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory