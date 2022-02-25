Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Cherokee

16,403 KM

Details Description Features

$42,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4WD, Apple CarPlay, Heated seats, Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4WD, Apple CarPlay, Heated seats, Leather

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 8363103
  2. 8363103
  3. 8363103
  4. 8363103
  5. 8363103
  6. 8363103
  7. 8363103
  8. 8363103
  9. 8363103
  10. 8363103
  11. 8363103
  12. 8363103
  13. 8363103
  14. 8363103
  15. 8363103
  16. 8363103
  17. 8363103
  18. 8363103
  19. 8363103
  20. 8363103
  21. 8363103
  22. 8363103
  23. 8363103
  24. 8363103
  25. 8363103
  26. 8363103
Contact Seller
Sale

$42,992

+ taxes & licensing

16,403KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8363103
  • Stock #: F4EEKA
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX7LD597545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,403 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner

2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Apple CarPlay, Heated seats, Leather Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic 4WD Velvet Red Pearlcoat

8.4" Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay Capable, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic Dual temperature control, Google Android Auto, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Bright dual exhaust tips
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Accent-Colour Exterior Mirrors
Clearcoat Paint w/Decal
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
8.4" Touchscreen
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
USB Mobile Projection
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.517 Axle Ratio
Off-Road Suspension
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
59.8 L Fuel Tank
1000# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
5 Skid Plates
Engine Stop/Start System
Automatic Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
VINYL TRIM
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY
Google Android Auto
Apple CarPlay Capable
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2020 Jeep Cherokee T...
 16,403 KM
$42,992 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 77,694 KM
$33,991 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue S ...
 36,730 KM
$31,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory