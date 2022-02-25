2020 Jeep Cherokee

Sale $42,992 + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 4 0 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8363103

8363103 Stock #: F4EEKA

F4EEKA VIN: 1C4PJMBX7LD597545

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 16,403 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Bright dual exhaust tips Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Accent-Colour Exterior Mirrors Clearcoat Paint w/Decal Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 8.4" Touchscreen Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents USB Mobile Projection Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat Leatherette Steering Wheel Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Stainless steel exhaust Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Upfitter Switches Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.517 Axle Ratio Off-Road Suspension Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 59.8 L Fuel Tank 1000# Maximum Payload GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs) Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 5 Skid Plates Engine Stop/Start System Powertrain Automatic Transmission Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front GPS Antenna Input Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag VINYL TRIM Air Bag-Passenger Sensor RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY Google Android Auto Apple CarPlay Capable Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System

