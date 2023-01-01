$39,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-500-1389
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Limited | No Accidents | Backup Camera |
Location
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
$39,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9555463
- Stock #: 22481A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,701 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Navigation Bluetooth Apple CarPlay Android Auto Backup Camera Adaptive Cruise Control W/Stop & Go Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection 8.4 Touchscreen With Uconnect 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Hands-Free Power Liftgate Push Start Driver Memory Seat USB Port 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Air Conditioning 3 Month SiriusXM Subscription Four Wheel Drive Electric Park Brake Cruise Control Class Ill Receiver Hitch Engine Oil Cooler Front Bucket Seats Garage Door Transmitter Heated Door Mirrors 12V Cargo Power Outlet Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Illuminated Entry Panic Alarm Remote Keyless Entry Security System Speed-Sensing Steering Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trailer Tow Group Trailer Tow Wiring Harness And More! 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.2L V6 Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.