2020 Jeep Cherokee

42,701 KM

Details Description Features

$39,980

+ tax & licensing
Limited | No Accidents | Backup Camera |

Location

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

42,701KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9555463
  • Stock #: 22481A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,701 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Navigation Bluetooth Apple CarPlay Android Auto Backup Camera Adaptive Cruise Control W/Stop & Go Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection 8.4 Touchscreen With Uconnect 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Hands-Free Power Liftgate Push Start Driver Memory Seat USB Port 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Air Conditioning 3 Month SiriusXM Subscription Four Wheel Drive Electric Park Brake Cruise Control Class Ill Receiver Hitch Engine Oil Cooler Front Bucket Seats Garage Door Transmitter Heated Door Mirrors 12V Cargo Power Outlet Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Illuminated Entry Panic Alarm Remote Keyless Entry Security System Speed-Sensing Steering Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trailer Tow Group Trailer Tow Wiring Harness And More! 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.2L V6 Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
3.517 Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Power Liftgate 2nd-Row Seat w/Fore & Aft Adjust Carpeted Cargo Area Trim Panels Front Ventilated Seats
Requires Subscription
Limited Discount Credit
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4...
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Side Distance Warning Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking La...

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

