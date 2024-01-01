Menu
2020 Jeep Compass

24,216 KM

Details

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

24,216KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDAB0LT100844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Diamond Black Crystal Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24216
  • Mileage 24,216 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Jeep Compass