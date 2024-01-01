$29,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk
2020 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$29,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,532KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C4NJDDB1LT108625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[White]
- Interior Colour Black w/Ruby Red Accent
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24281
- Mileage 40,532 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ride Time
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 67,523 KM $40,000 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Acadia SLE 63,944 KM $34,000 + tax & lic
2024 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4,008 KM $65,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Ride Time
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,500
+ taxes & licensing
Ride Time
204-272-6161
2020 Jeep Compass