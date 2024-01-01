Menu
2020 Jeep Compass

40,532 KM

Details

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
40,532KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDB1LT108625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[White]
  • Interior Colour Black w/Ruby Red Accent
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24281
  • Mileage 40,532 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

