2020 Jeep Compass

98,666 KM

Details Description Features

$20,049

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Compass

Sport | Local | One Owner |

13188470

2020 Jeep Compass

Sport | Local | One Owner |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$20,049

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,666KM
VIN 3C4NJDAB2LT192796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,666 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

Lip Spoiler
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: 215/65R16 BSW AS
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

