2020 Jeep Gladiator

** THIS GLADIATOR GIVES THE NAME MEANING!! AGGRESSIVE.....INTIMIDATING......DEFIANT......AND DEMANDING RESPECT!! ** BIG BEEFY STANCE, JUST THE RIGHT LIFT.........AND A TON OF LOOKS FROM WHEREVER IT ROLLS, STREET OR OFF ROAD!! Undoubtedly the sharpest Gladiator we have seen in the city, SHARP SHARP SHARP!! Comes with convertible soft top.....and color matched gloss black Freedom three-piece hard top!!! ( expensive add on ) , hard tri folding tonneau top, heated seats, command start, heated steering wheels, step bars, 3m Gladiator FULL BODY graphics package. note: optional brand new color-matched Mayhem wheel package available at extra cost ( pictured ) comes with OEM jeep wheels at advertised cost. Scroll through the picture portfolio to view the looks, options and accessories of this Monster! This is one gorgeous tricked out rig with a ton of extras!!! $59.800!!!
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they\'ll be coming soon!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Keyless Start
Remote proximity keyless entry
Black Clearcoat
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Alpine Premium Audio System
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)
Requires Subscription
SAFETY GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Trailer Hitch Zoom Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy Duty Engine Cooling 240 Amp Alternator
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS SPEAKER
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Premium Wrapped I/P Bezel Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Full Length Floor Console Premium Armrest Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Rear Armrest w/Cupholder Seat
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents LED Park Turn Lamps Front LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
TIRES: 255/70R18 BSW ALL SEASON (STD)
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Sliding Window No Soft Top
8.4\" RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP -inc: Emergency/Assistance Call SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Alpine Premium Audio System HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4\" Display Rear View Auto Dim Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconne...
