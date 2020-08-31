Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Gladiator

17,000 KM

Details Description Features

$59,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Gladiator

2020 Jeep Gladiator

** BIG GLADIATOR!!! LIFT& TONS OF OPTIONS!! **

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Gladiator

** BIG GLADIATOR!!! LIFT& TONS OF OPTIONS!! **

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 5822151
  2. 5822151
  3. 5822151
  4. 5822151
  5. 5822151
  6. 5822151
  7. 5822151
  8. 5822151
  9. 5822151
  10. 5822151
  11. 5822151
  12. 5822151
  13. 5822151
  14. 5822151
  15. 5822151
  16. 5822151
  17. 5822151
  18. 5822151
  19. 5822151
  20. 5822151
  21. 5822151
  22. 5822151
  23. 5822151
  24. 5822151
  25. 5822151
  26. 5822151
  27. 5822151
  28. 5822151
  29. 5822151
  30. 5822151
  31. 5822151
  32. 5822151
  33. 5822151
  34. 5822151
  35. 5822151
  36. 5822151
  37. 5822151
  38. 5822151
Contact Seller

$59,600

+ taxes & licensing

17,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5822151
  • Stock #: GT4700
  • VIN: 1C6HJTFGXLL114216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # GT4700
  • Mileage 17,000 KM

Vehicle Description

** THIS GLADIATOR GIVES THE NAME MEANING!! AGGRESSIVE.....INTIMIDATING......DEFIANT......AND DEMANDING RESPECT!! ** BIG BEEFY STANCE, JUST THE RIGHT LIFT.........AND A TON OF LOOKS FROM WHEREVER IT ROLLS, STREET OR OFF ROAD!! Undoubtedly the sharpest Gladiator we have seen in the city, SHARP SHARP SHARP!! Comes with convertible soft top.....and color matched gloss black Freedom three-piece hard top!!! ( expensive add on ) , hard tri folding tonneau top, heated seats, command start, heated steering wheels, step bars, 3m Gladiator FULL BODY graphics package. note: optional brand new color-matched Mayhem wheel package available at extra cost ( pictured ) comes with OEM jeep wheels at advertised cost. Scroll through the picture portfolio to view the looks, options and accessories of this Monster! This is one gorgeous tricked out rig with a ton of extras!!! $59.800!!!

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they\'ll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Keyless Start
Remote proximity keyless entry
Black Clearcoat
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Alpine Premium Audio System
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)
Requires Subscription
SAFETY GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control
AUXILIARY SWITCH GROUP -inc: 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 240 Amp Alternator Auxiliary Switches
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Trailer Hitch Zoom Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy Duty Engine Cooling 240 Amp Alternator
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS SPEAKER
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Premium Wrapped I/P Bezel Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Full Length Floor Console Premium Armrest Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Rear Armrest w/Cupholder Seat
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents LED Park Turn Lamps Front LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
TIRES: 255/70R18 BSW ALL SEASON (STD)
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Sliding Window No Soft Top
8.4\" RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP -inc: Emergency/Assistance Call SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Alpine Premium Audio System HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4\" Display Rear View Auto Dim Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconne...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 32,000 KM
$51,800 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 11,000 KM
$51,800 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 5.0L...
 25,000 KM
$45,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory