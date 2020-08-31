2020 Jeep Gladiator

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Remote Start System Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Spray in Bedliner Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Keyless Start Remote proximity keyless entry Black Clearcoat Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Alpine Premium Audio System Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Smart Device Integration ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) Requires Subscription SAFETY GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control AUXILIARY SWITCH GROUP -inc: 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 240 Amp Alternator Auxiliary Switches TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Trailer Hitch Zoom Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy Duty Engine Cooling 240 Amp Alternator BLUETOOTH WIRELESS SPEAKER BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Premium Wrapped I/P Bezel Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Full Length Floor Console Premium Armrest Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Rear Armrest w/Cupholder Seat LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents LED Park Turn Lamps Front LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps TIRES: 255/70R18 BSW ALL SEASON (STD) BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Sliding Window No Soft Top 8.4\" RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP -inc: Emergency/Assistance Call SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Alpine Premium Audio System HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4\" Display Rear View Auto Dim Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconne...

