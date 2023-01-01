$36,899+ tax & licensing
$36,899
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited X 4x4
Location
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
108,642KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9793963
- Stock #: 22K3S10A
- VIN: 1C4RJFBG7LC189377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 108,642 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Memory Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
