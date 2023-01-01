Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

108,642 KM

Details Description Features

$36,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,899

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited X 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited X 4x4

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 9793963
  2. 9793963
  3. 9793963
  4. 9793963
Contact Seller

$36,899

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
108,642KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9793963
  • Stock #: 22K3S10A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG7LC189377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22K3S10A
  • Mileage 108,642 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Spoiler
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

2021 Ford Ranger
50,097 KM
$46,898 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150
80,123 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer 4...
 106,969 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory