$35,121+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara 4x4 | Hard Top | Heated Seats | Touch Screen
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara 4x4 | Hard Top | Heated Seats | Touch Screen
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$35,121
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 119,770 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience rugged adventure and refined comfort with this 2020 Jeep Wrangler North Edition. This versatile SUV combines iconic Jeep capability with modern features for an unbeatable off-road experience.
Key highlights:
- 4WD system for exceptional traction in any terrain
- Automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers
- Billet Silver Metallic exterior with sleek Black interior
- Voice-activated dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
- ParkView Back-Up Camera for enhanced safety and convenience
- Smart Device Integration for seamless connectivity
- Manual convertible top with glass rear window for open-air freedom
Don't miss your chance to own this well-equipped Jeep Wrangler. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of capability and comfort. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer your questions and guide you through the purchasing process. Start your next adventure with us!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Mechanical
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555