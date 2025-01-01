Menu
2020 Jeep Wrangler

119,770 KM

2020 Jeep Wrangler

119,770 KM

$35,121

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara 4x4 | Hard Top | Heated Seats | Touch Screen

12509893

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara 4x4 | Hard Top | Heated Seats | Touch Screen

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$35,121

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,770KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN5LW115238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 119,770 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience rugged adventure and refined comfort with this 2020 Jeep Wrangler North Edition. This versatile SUV combines iconic Jeep capability with modern features for an unbeatable off-road experience.

Key highlights:
- 4WD system for exceptional traction in any terrain
- Automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers
- Billet Silver Metallic exterior with sleek Black interior
- Voice-activated dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
- ParkView Back-Up Camera for enhanced safety and convenience
- Smart Device Integration for seamless connectivity
- Manual convertible top with glass rear window for open-air freedom

Don't miss your chance to own this well-equipped Jeep Wrangler. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of capability and comfort. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer your questions and guide you through the purchasing process. Start your next adventure with us!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Manual Convertible Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

$35,121

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2020 Jeep Wrangler