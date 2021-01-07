Menu
2020 Jeep Wrangler

7,151 KM

Details Description Features

$52,999

+ tax & licensing
$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD | Soft Top | Alpine Audio

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD | Soft Top | Alpine Audio

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

Contact Seller

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

7,151KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6510012
  • Stock #: 76861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Saddle/Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 7,151 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Very Low KM's with only 7,151, One Owner Vehicle, 3.6L V6 Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Remote Start,8.4" Touchscreen Navigation,Alpine Premium Audio,Body Color Hard Top,Apple Car Play/Android Auto,Proximity Locks,LED Lighting Package,18" Aluminum Wheels,Ocean Blue Metallic Exterior Paint,Black/Dark Saddle Leather Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Soft Top,Side Assist Steps,Side Blind Zone Alert,Rear Cross Path Detection,Rear Park Assist,Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Convertible Hardtop
Remote proximity keyless entry
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Alpine Premium Audio System
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
OCEAN BLUE METALLIC
SOFT TOP WINDOW STORAGE BAG
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top (ST2) Freedom Panel Storage Bag
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
Requires Subscription
GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS) (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap Engine Oil Cooler Delete Alternator GVWR: 2 517 kgs (5 550 lbs)
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
TIRES: P255/70R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/GRANITE CRYSTAL (STD)
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription GPS Navigation ...
BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: P255/70R18 BSW All-Terrain Front Heated Seats
CARGO MANAGEMENT GROUP W/TRAIL RAIL -inc: Cargo Area Floor Mat
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
DARK SADDLE/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium-Wrapped Mid-Dash Panel Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob

