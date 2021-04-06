Menu
2020 Jeep Wrangler

27,126 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2020 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

27,126KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6900765
  • Stock #: 21274A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 27,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows
Keyless Start
BLACK
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
GVWR: 2 267 KGS (5 000 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
TIRES: P245/75R17 ALL SEASON (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24B SPORT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
A/C w/Manual Temperature Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

