2020 Jeep Wrangler

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents