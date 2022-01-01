Menu
2020 Jeep Wrangler

11,781 KM

Details Description Features

$53,982

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Sahara Accident Free! Ultra Low KM!

Sahara Accident Free! Ultra Low KM!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

11,781KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8092789
  • Stock #: F4512J
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEN0LW178358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bikini Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,781 KM

Vehicle Description

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
HD suspension
220 Amp Alternator
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
3 Skid Plates
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
81.4 L Fuel Tank
1237# Maximum Payload
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Flip-Up Rear Window
Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Tires: P255/70R18 All-Season
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

