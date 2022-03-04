Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Wrangler

9,394 KM

Details Description Features

$58,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara | Leather | Cold Weather Group

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara | Leather | Cold Weather Group

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

  1. 8629379
  2. 8629379
  3. 8629379
  4. 8629379
  5. 8629379
  6. 8629379
Contact Seller

$58,000

+ taxes & licensing

9,394KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8629379
  • Stock #: 258991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 9,394 KM

Vehicle Description

Trail Rated, locally owned & super low KM! This 1 owner 2020Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4x4 just arrived on trade in popular Sahara trim. Lots of factory warranty remaining plus the ability to go anywhere, anytime in this virtually brand new Wrangler and you get a very long list of options including: * Heated Leather Seating ($1095) * Cold Weather Group w/Heated Steering Wheel & Remote Start ($995) * Trailer Tow Group w/Hitch & Wiring ($895) * LED Lighting Group ($995) * Navigation & Sound Group w/Alpine Stereo ($1395) * Safety Group w/Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert ($845) * 8 Speed Automatic Transmission ($1795) * Selec-Trac Full Time 4WD System ($795) * Trak-Lok Limited Slip Differential ($525) * Remote Proximity Key ($350) * Body Colored Freedom Hard Top ($1000) * 18 Inch Rims w/Gray Accents ($695)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convertible Hardtop
BLACK
Remote proximity keyless entry
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
2.72:1 SELEC-TRAC FULL TIME 4WD SYSTEM
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
Requires Subscription
GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS) (STD)
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS -inc: Auxiliary Battery Stop/Start Dual Battery System Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium-Wrapped Mid-Dash Panel Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription GPS Navigation ...
BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag
TIRES: P255/70R18 ALL-TERRAIN
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/TECHNICAL GREY -inc: Aluminum Tires: P255/70R18 BSW All-Terrain
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: P255/70R18 BSW All-Terrain Front Heated Seats
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 9,394 KM
$58,000 + tax & lic
2021 Cadillac XT5 AW...
 11,823 KM
$57,000 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A4 Sedan P...
 57,415 KM
$34,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory