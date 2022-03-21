2020 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8791157

Stock #: 22143A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sarge Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 21,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Immobilizer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) SARGE GREEN CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM -inc: 220 Amp Alternator COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches GVWR: 2 449 KG (5 400 LBS) (STD) TIRES: LT255/75R17C (STD) TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto 7" Full-Colour Driver Info Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio 7" Touchscreen A/C w/A... TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24W WILLYS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Willys Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Automatic Headlamps HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Deep Tint Sun...

