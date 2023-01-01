Menu
2020 Keystone RV Springdale

0 KM

Details Description

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carvista

877-245-5756

2020 Keystone RV Springdale

2020 Keystone RV Springdale

(East) 335BH - BUNK HOUSE

2020 Keystone RV Springdale

(East) 335BH - BUNK HOUSE

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 10100001
  Stock #: 108091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Stock # 108091
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 3 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, and 2023! Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! Come see why Carvista has been Consumer Choice Award Winner for 3 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, and 2023. Don’t play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary! No payments for 6 months available*!
WAS $48161 MSRP NEW, SAVE THOUSANDS FROM NEW!
Specs:
2020 Keystone Springdale SG335BH Travel Trailer Camper – Slide out
Bunk house trailer
33’ Camper Trailer (37.75’ over all)
Aluminum body material
8095 lbs dry weight
11200 lbs GVWR
3105 lbs Cargo weight
1100 Lbs hitch weight
1 Power Slide
16’ Power Awning
Power landing jacks / Power tongue jack
2 bathrooms
Max Sleeping Count – 10
1 dinette
1 convertible couch
1 master queen
15000 BTU A/C Unit
30000 BTU Heater
6 gallon Propane/Electric Hot Water Tank
Consumer Choice Award Winners 2021, 2022, and 2023! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community.
Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems!
We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around.
Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST
Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Camper
Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

