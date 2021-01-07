Menu
2020 Kia Forte

23,733 KM

Details

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Kia Forte

2020 Kia Forte

EX+ | Heated Steering | Sunroof | Wireless Charger |

2020 Kia Forte

EX+ | Heated Steering | Sunroof | Wireless Charger |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  6590662
  2. 6590662
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

23,733KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6590662
  Stock #: F3TX8X
  VIN: 3KPF54AD1LE219971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3TX8X
  • Mileage 23,733 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Wheels: 16" Machined-Finish Alloy
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Audio Aux Input
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM -inc: 8" display audio
3.5" LCD (mono) supervision cluster and wireless cell charger

