Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Forte

24,468 KM

Details Description Features

$19,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Forte

2020 Kia Forte

EX Plus | Sunroof | Heated Steering | Android Auto | Apple Carplay |

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Forte

EX Plus | Sunroof | Heated Steering | Android Auto | Apple Carplay |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

  1. 6599457
  2. 6599457
  3. 6599457
  4. 6599457
  5. 6599457
  6. 6599457
  7. 6599457
  8. 6599457
  9. 6599457
  10. 6599457
  11. 6599457
  12. 6599457
  13. 6599457
  14. 6599457
  15. 6599457
  16. 6599457
  17. 6599457
  18. 6599457
  19. 6599457
  20. 6599457
  21. 6599457
  22. 6599457
  23. 6599457
  24. 6599457
  25. 6599457
  26. 6599457
Contact Seller
Sale

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

24,468KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6599457
  • Stock #: F3TKYR
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD1LE224698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3TKYR
  • Mileage 24,468 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Certified Preowned Vehicles receive:
-Exclusive rebate and financing options!
-Upgradable, 6 years/120,000km Mechanical Breakdown Protection! Completely transferrable
-24 Roadside Assistance; Rental Benefits; Trip Interruption and Multimedia update coverage
-135 Point Kia Certified Preowned Inspection Report
-90 Day SiriusXM Satellite radio trial (if applicable)
Power Adjustable Sunroof
Wireless Cell Charger
Blind Spot Detection System
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Emergency Braking
Lane Keep Assist
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
All Wheel Drive
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Capable

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 16" Machined-Finish Alloy
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM -inc: 8" display audio
Gasoline Fuel System
3.5" LCD (mono) supervision cluster and wireless cell charger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2016 Kia Soul SX Lux...
 99,452 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Tigu...
 41,529 KM
$18,519 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Rio LX As T...
 140,909 KM
$4,679 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory