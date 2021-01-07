2020 Kia Forte

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Keyless Start CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Wheels: 16" Machined-Finish Alloy Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot 4 Cyl Engine Radio: AM/FM -inc: 8" display audio Gasoline Fuel System 3.5" LCD (mono) supervision cluster and wireless cell charger

