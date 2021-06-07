2020 Kia Forte

$19,999 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 7 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7243715

7243715 Stock #: F42TJV

F42TJV VIN: 3KPF54AD3LE221396

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Hyper Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 18,745 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Keyless Start CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.