2020 Kia Forte

18,745 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2020 Kia Forte

2020 Kia Forte

EX

2020 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

18,745KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7243715
  • Stock #: F42TJV
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD3LE221396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hyper Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing a Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicle means choosing quality you can trust at a price you can afford.


*1 year/20,000 kilometre comprehensive warranty for piece of mind
*Aggressive financing rates available up to 84 months
*Inspected & reconditioned like a brand new vehicle


Once you see how transparent this description is, just imagine how transparent your purchase experience will be with us!

Experience the difference at BIRCHWOOD KIA WEST in the POINTE WEST AUTOPARK.

Whenever possible, the vehicle photos shown are of the ACTUAL vehicle. This provides the best online shopping experience for our valued customers.


ADDITIONAL INSTALLED ACCESSORIES AND OPTIONS

*Premium DEFA Block Heater
*Kia Genuine All-Weather Floor Mats
*Kia Genuine Wheel Locks
*Kia Genuine Touch Up Paint
*Canadian Western Assurance First Defence Theft Armour


HOW TO PURCHASE OR LEASE

Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.com for the most up to date inventory & offers and to schedule your appointment using one of our services listed below.

*Traditional Dealership Visit Arrange an appointment to view and test drive the vehicle
*Curbside Viewing View and test drive the vehicle without ever coming inside the dealership
*Buy From Home View and test drive the vehicle at your home or work^
*Rural Purchase Program Experience the best shopping experience, no matter where you live^

^Contact the Birchwood Kia West Sales Department for details
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Sensor

