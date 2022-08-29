Menu
2020 Kia Forte

78,488 KM

Details Description Features

$21,893

+ tax & licensing
$21,893

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2020 Kia Forte

2020 Kia Forte

LX No Accidents | Carplay | Heated Seats

2020 Kia Forte

LX No Accidents | Carplay | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$21,893

+ taxes & licensing

78,488KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9187336
  • Stock #: F4T73Y
  • VIN: 3KPF24AD9LE146079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,488 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX, No Accidents!
Good Condition!
Locally Owned!

So visit us online or in-person to schedule a test drive!
Key & Safety Features

- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Door Mirrors
- Keyless Entry System
- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Bluetooth
- Back Up Camera

and more!

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting front seats
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
6 AIRBAGS
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Hill assist control
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
4 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Radio: AM/FM -inc: 8" display audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio controls and 3.5" LCD (mono) supervision cluster
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Front & rear splash guards
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Covers
Wheels: 15" Steel w/Cover
Tires: 195/65R15
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
HEATED
Anti-Starter
null
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Solar glass
aux audio input jack
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
ABS/ESC
brakes
Driver Side Airbag
Proximity key w/push-button start
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
2 keys
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Escort Headlights
Low Washer Fluid Lamp
Electronic Power Steering
Halogen Projection Headlights
Body Colored Door Handles
Front seat Height Adjusters
Leather S/W and Gear Shift Knob
60/40 Rear Folding Seats
Power Windows (auto down DR)
Central Door Lock
PTC Heater
S/W Audio Controls
Tire Mobility Kit (TMK)
8” Display Audio
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Auto IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission)
Power side view mirrors
Radio: AM/FM -inc: 8" display audio
steering wheel audio controls and 3.5" LCD (mono) supervision cluster
Gasoline Fuel System
Body Color side view mirrors
15” Steel Wheel w/ cover
3.5” LCD(Mono) Supervision Cluster
2.0L MPI 4 cylinder engine
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation System -inc: 180-Watt (45W x 4 channels)
7" high-resolution touch-screen w/hidden rear view camera
VAC power
17" disc with Adaptive Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

