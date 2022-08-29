2020 Kia Forte

$21,893 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 4 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9187336

9187336 Stock #: F4T73Y

F4T73Y VIN: 3KPF24AD9LE146079

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gravity Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 78,488 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 53 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Carpet Floor Covering Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Vinyl Door Trim Insert 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting front seats FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Hill Descent Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks 6 AIRBAGS Low Tire Pressure Warning Hill assist control Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Clock Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth 4 Speakers Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Radio: AM/FM -inc: 8" display audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio controls and 3.5" LCD (mono) supervision cluster Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket Front & rear splash guards CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: P225/65R17 AS Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Covers Wheels: 15" Steel w/Cover Tires: 195/65R15 Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort HEATED Additional Features Anti-Starter null Deluxe Wheel Covers Solar glass aux audio input jack ABS and Driveline Traction Control ABS/ESC brakes Driver Side Airbag Proximity key w/push-button start Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 2 keys Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Escort Headlights Low Washer Fluid Lamp Electronic Power Steering Halogen Projection Headlights Body Colored Door Handles Front seat Height Adjusters Leather S/W and Gear Shift Knob 60/40 Rear Folding Seats Power Windows (auto down DR) Central Door Lock PTC Heater S/W Audio Controls Tire Mobility Kit (TMK) 8” Display Audio Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine Auto IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) Power side view mirrors Radio: AM/FM -inc: 8" display audio steering wheel audio controls and 3.5" LCD (mono) supervision cluster Gasoline Fuel System Body Color side view mirrors 15” Steel Wheel w/ cover 3.5” LCD(Mono) Supervision Cluster 2.0L MPI 4 cylinder engine Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2) 7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation System -inc: 180-Watt (45W x 4 channels) 7" high-resolution touch-screen w/hidden rear view camera VAC power 17" disc with Adaptive Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.